Oldest person to go to space honored with parade

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The city of Grapevine, Texas hosted a parade on Saturday honoring Wally Funk and her achievement of being the oldest person to go to space. “Now, she’s 82 and she made it. We are so proud of her. So proud,” said an attendee at the parade.
Story continues below:
- Survey: Will you get your child vaccinated against COVID-19?
- Health: RSV cases increasing in Albuquerque
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 5 de Agosto 2021
- Entertainment: ‘Reservation Dogs’ smashes stereotypes of Indigenous people
- Crime: Bait car arrest uncovers more stolen vehicles
People lined both sides of the town’s historic main street to see Funk after her historic space flight. Funk – a New Mexico native – was among the four-passenger crew aboard Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin rocket on July 20. She waited decades for her chance to visit space and was part of the Mercury 13 program, as well as the Women in Space Program in Albuquerque.