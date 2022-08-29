NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A professor at New Mexico State University is getting money from NASA to study space objects in the furthest parts of the solar system. Wladimir Lyra is working on the project specifically looking at the Kuiper Belt.

Lyra is hoping to prove newer theories of formation. “Properties of these objects that challenge interpretations of the theories that we have,” Lyra said. Now Lyra and his team are getting a boost from NASA to look into it. They received a $365,000 grant over three years for the work, hoping it will lead to more answers.