NM woman to join Jeff Bezos on new Shepard rocket

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman from New Mexico will launch into space alongside Jeff Bezos on his new rocket. Instagram video shows the moment Bezos told Wally Funk the good news. Funk will be aboard the July 20 launches of Blue Origin’s new Shepard rocket.

At 82-years-old she will be the oldest person to ever launch into space. Funk was the youngest graduate of the Women in Space program in the 1960s, it was a privately funded project which became known as the Mercury 13.

They underwent the same tests as the astronauts selected by NASA but they never flew to space. Now, Funk will get her chance when they launch from West Texas.