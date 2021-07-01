NM woman to join Jeff Bezos on new Shepard rocket

Space News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman from New Mexico will launch into space alongside Jeff Bezos on his new rocket. Instagram video shows the moment Bezos told Wally Funk the good news. Funk will be aboard the July 20 launches of Blue Origin’s new Shepard rocket.

At 82-years-old she will be the oldest person to ever launch into space. Funk was the youngest graduate of the Women in Space program in the 1960s, it was a privately funded project which became known as the Mercury 13.

They underwent the same tests as the astronauts selected by NASA but they never flew to space. Now, Funk will get her chance when they launch from West Texas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES