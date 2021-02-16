NM Museum of Natural History & Science to give Mars rover update

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A researcher at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science is lending some unique insight into NASA’s latest mission to Mars. The Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover is set to land on the surface of the red plant Thursday, Feb. 18.

Dr. Larry Crumpler, who is a researcher at the museum also happens to be a part of the mission team. Tuesday, Dr. Crumpler talked about the mission in a Zoom presentation. He will also hold a presentation after the Rover’s landing.

The presentation and Q&A via Zoom will begin at 4:30 p.m. To submit questions for the presentation, register here. You may also watch without participating in the discussion on the Museum’s YouTube channel. Visit https://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/ to keep up to date with the progress of the Perseverance Rover mission.