New Zealand holds rocket launch with NM flavor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An orbital mission was inspired by a New Mexico staple. The space mission dubbed “It’s a Little Chile Up Here” launched a rocket into space Thursday morning from New Zealand. According to Everyday Astronaut, Rocket Lab launched its 21st Electron rocket on its mission for the United States Department of Defense.

The Department of Defense secured the launch through the Space Test Program and the Rocket Systems Launch Program that operates from Kirtland Air Force Base which is the headquarters for the Space Test Program. Rocket Lab’s Electron is a small-lift launch vehicle designed and developed to place small satellites into low Earth orbits and Sun-synchronous orbits.

