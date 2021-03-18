New rocket engine test stand installed at Spaceport America

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new addition at Spaceport America. Canadian corporation C6 Launch Systems showed off the static rocket test stand at Spaceport America’s vertical launch area.

The stand was constructed and installed by Highland Enterprises of Las Cruces who designed and installed it. According to a press release from Spaceport America, the rocket test stand supports many different engine sizes and will remain at Spaceport America for future use by C6 Launch as well as other Spaceport customers.

C6 will conduct system integration tests over a six-week period which will include engine firings at Spaceport America. The press release states the tests will confirm the avionics, engine control, ground control, and communications subsystems.

C6 reportedly spend the last eight months designing and building the entire test system with support from Ursa Major Technologies and Spaceport America. C6 Launch Systems has invested $200,000 in developing the stand and conducting its mission in New Mexico.