New Mexico Tech student shares experience at NASA

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico Tech student who’s working for NASA is sharing her experience with others interested in getting involved with the space agency. “There are plenty of opportunities out there for us as students and it’s just a matter of applying to them and not holding yourself back because you think you may not be good enough at something. Personally, I thought I was not going to be good enough at math,” said NASA intern Sara Lanctot.

Lanctot is working on her undergrad degree in mechanical engineering. She’s also in the middle of an internship with NASA doing project management for the Armstrong Flight Research Center. During a panel discussion this week for NASA’s STEM Stars, Lanctot talked about her non-traditional path.

First, Lanctot got her business degree then studied engineering at a community college in Santa Fe before transferring to New Mexico Tech. She encourages college students at any level to check out the programs at their schools. “They are open to everyone, and you can attend, learn about NASA, they teach you how things work at NASA, and they start applying for internships from there,” Lanctot said.

After this, Lanctot has a summer internship lined up at Los Alamos National Lab.