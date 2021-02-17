New Mexico scientists wait for Mars rover landing

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico scientists are preparing for the landing of the Mars rover. Roger Wiens who works at Los Alamos National Laboratory says he is waiting for the Perseverance Rover to send a photo back to them that it has landed safely.

Meanwhile, leading up to the landing Nina Lanza, a planetary scientist at LANL talked about the differences in sound on Mars. “Because of the differences between Earth air and Mars air we would experience sound on the surface of Mars very differently than we would on Earth. The main difference is that it’s actually slower,” said Lanza.

The rover is landing in an ideal place to discover if there was past life on Mars. It’s an area where they believe water was once flowing.