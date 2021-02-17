New Mexico scientists wait for Mars rover landing

Space News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico scientists are preparing for the landing of the Mars rover. Roger Wiens who works at Los Alamos National Laboratory says he is waiting for the Perseverance Rover to send a photo back to them that it has landed safely.

Meanwhile, leading up to the landing Nina Lanza, a planetary scientist at LANL talked about the differences in sound on Mars. “Because of the differences between Earth air and Mars air we would experience sound on the surface of Mars very differently than we would on Earth. The main difference is that it’s actually slower,” said Lanza.

The rover is landing in an ideal place to discover if there was past life on Mars. It’s an area where they believe water was once flowing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES