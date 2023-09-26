NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – NASA is currently working to recover one of its projects after an undefined incident caused them to terminate the flight.

According to NASA, a scientific balloon carrying its FIREball-2 project was launched Monday morning from Fort Sumner.

FIREball-2’s mission was to study nearby galaxies to better understand their formation and evolution.

After reaching an altitude of more than 124 thousand feet, NASA said the balloon experienced an “anomaly” and terminated the flight west of Clovis just after 9 p.m.

NASA said the cause of that anomaly is being investigated.