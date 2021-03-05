WATCH LIVE: NASA provides update on Perseverance ‘firsts’ since Mars landing

NATIONAL (KRQE) – Mission team members from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory will highlight mission “firsts” that have been achieved so far during a teleconference at 1:30 p.m. MST on Friday, March 5. This comes after the touchdown of the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover at Jezero Crater on February 18.

According to NASA, since landing, Perseverance which is its largest and most sophisticated Mars rover yet has gone through checks on every system and subsystem. The rover has also sent back thousands of images from Jezero Crater.

Perseverance’s primary mission is scheduled for one Martian year which is 687 Earth days.