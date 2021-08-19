NASA student challenge will launch winning designs from Spaceport America

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – NASA is calling on all 6th through 12th-grade educators and students to submit experiments that could be launched from Spaceport America. It’s part of the NASA TechRise Student Challenge.

Organizers of the challenge hope it will inspire a deeper understanding of the earth’s atmosphere, space exploration and the value of test data. The deadline to enter is November 3. Winning teams will get $1,500 to actually build their experiment and launch it from Spaceport America.

“Central to NASA’s mission is inspiring and educating the workforce of the future. The research areas students can explore through TechRise are endless, from technology to better understand our planet to innovative systems for deep space exploration, said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in a news release. “We hope to see entries from students across the country, showcasing the diverse talent and ideas of the next generation.”

According to a news release, teams can submit their experiment ideas online using the TechRise proposal framework. The news release states that NASA plans to announce the winners in January 2022. The selected student teams will build their experiments and watch them take flight in early 2023.