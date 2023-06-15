WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRQE) – NASA’s newest “X-plane” is reportedly getting the United States to its goal of net-zero aviation greenhouse gas emissions. The X-66A was built by Boeing for NASA’s Sustainable Flight Demonstrator project.

A NASA press release states the X-66A will inform a potential new generation of more sustainable single-aisle aircraft, which are widely used in passenger airlines. Boeing will build, test, and fly the aircraft with extra-long, thin wings, and stabilized by diagonal struts, known as a Transonic Truss-Braced Wing concept.

“At NASA, our eyes are not just focused on stars but also fixated on the sky. The Sustainable Flight Demonstrator builds on NASA’s world-leading efforts in aeronautics as well as climate,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “The X-66A will help shape the future of aviation, a new era where aircraft are greener, cleaner, and quieter, and create new possibilities for the flying public and American industry alike.”

The release states NASA and Boeing sought the X-plane designation shortly after NASA announced the Sustainable Flight Demonstrator Project.