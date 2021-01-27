NASA astronaut returns to Kirtland AFB in new role

Col. Nick Hague pictured inside the Manzano Mountain complex, one of Air Force Research Laboratory’s controlled test environments. (Photo by Macee Hunt, Courtesy of AFRL)



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kirtland Air Force Base recently welcomes a NASA astronaut and a familiar face. Colonel Nick Hague is the Space Force Director of Test and Evaluation. Hague’s visit to Kirtland centered on the space capabilities at the base and how his agency can enhance those missions. Hague was assigned to Kirtland in 2000 where he worked on advanced spacecraft technologies. Since then, the astronaut has totaled 19 hours and 56 minutes in spacewalks and a total of 203 days in space.

“I think it’s important for people to understand that my role as Director of Test and Evaluation is trying to establish a space test enterprise and help integrate and align existing efforts,” Hague said in a news release. “We’re looking at all the programs and system capabilities that are in development across the space acquisition community. They live in different pockets, in different places, and we’ve got to try to unite those efforts and different pieces because together we can achieve more.”

According to the same news release, Hague was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2013 and recently served as Flight Engineer on the International Space Station for Expeditions 59 and 60, where he and his team conducted experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science, and Earth science, including investigations into devices that mimic the structure and function of human organs, free-flying robots, and an instrument to measure Earth’s distribution of carbon dioxide.

Air Force Research Laboratory and its partners on Kirtland AFB worked to ensure that Space Force allies were shown all the available resources as they develop their mission of providing technological advancement to meet the needs of the U.S. warfighter according to a news release.

“This visit also gives us the opportunity to take what we’re doing to the next level,” Hague said in a news release. “The idea that we have to stress our developing systems and capabilities in a contested environment is forcing us to think about how we accomplish testing going forward. That’s going to take a team effort. Whether it’s the guys and gals in the lab, or at Space and Missile Systems Center or other mission partners, we all have to figure out how to work together to get after that really hard problem.”

The visit to Kirtland AFB was filled with advanced technology and possibilities in development, but according to the same news release, the high for the Space Force team was the people who bring ideas.

“AFRL has rolled out the red carpet and shown me all the different programs here,” Hague said in a news release. “Specifically, things that are of interest to the future of the Space Force Test and Evaluation enterprise. However, the highlight of the visit is the people — the unique and talented workforce that’s here. They are bringing their talents to bear, and helping us develop the systems that are going to give us the edge in the future. Getting to interact with them, understanding their vision of the future, and trying to figure out how I can help enable them — that’s what it’s all about.”