NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Virgin Galactic has released the details about the crew of its first private astronaut mission, “Galactic 02,” coming up this August. The trip will be Virgin Galactic’s seventh spaceflight and second commercial spaceflight thus far.

The flight of VSS Unity will break barriers in a variety of ways. According to Virgin Galactic, “Galactic 02” will host the first astronauts from the Caribbean, the first mother-daughter duo, and the first Olympian to go to space. It will also host the second youngest person to go to space and the second person with Parkinson’s to go to space.

“The dynamic and multi-national crew highlights the role the commercial space industry can play in removing barriers that once existed to becoming an astronaut. To date, fewer than 700 people have traveled to space, with little diversity among that group. Virgin Galactic’s mission is to change that – beginning with an 800-strong Future Astronaut community that represents more than 60 different nations.” Virgin Galactic

Meet the Crew

Jon Goodwin | Courtesy of Virgin Galactic

Keisha Shahaff | Courtesy of Virgin Galactic

Anastatia Mayers | Courtesy of Virgin Galactic

VSS Unity will be led by Commander CJ Sturckow and Pilot Kelly Latimer. Chief Astronaut Instructor Beth Moses will lead the training and preparation of the crew and will be aboard the flight into space.

“Galactic 02” is set to launch on August 10, 2023, and the event will be live-streamed at virgingalactic.com.