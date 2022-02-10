LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory are studying asteroids in the hopes of being better prepared to defend the earth against them.

Planetary scientist Wendy Caldwell says there is no cause for alarm, no asteroids are coming for us right now. But she and her team are trying to learn more about what the massive space rocks are made of and how they behave with the help of a supercomputer.

“We can simulate an impact on an asteroid to determine, is it going to change its trajectory? Is it going to blow the asteroid apart? Is it going to do nothing, is it going to miss?” said Caldwell.

Caldwell says they focus on what are considered “potentially hazardous objects” which means asteroids the size of a building or larger with an earth-bound trajectory. For more information, visit the Los Alamos National Laboratory’s website.