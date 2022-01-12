Look up New Mexico: These are the best stargazing events of 2022

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 07: The super pink moon, the biggest supermoon of the year, is shown shortly after rising on April 7, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pink moon got its name because the April full moon occurs at the same time the pink wildflower Phlox subulata blooms in North America. A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with its perigee, which is its closest approach to the Earth. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – From meteor showers to supermoons, there are some astronomical events happening in 2022. Below is a list of a few celestial events to mark on your calendars.

Total Lunar Eclipse

A total lunar eclipse occurs as the full moon is shadowed by the Earth on the arrival of the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, on December 21, 2010 in Truckee, California. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Getty Images)

New Mexico’s position in the northern hemisphere of the globe allows it to be central for many astronomical events. In 2022, two total lunar eclipses will be visible for New Mexicans, weather permitting.

The first total lunar eclipse will take place on the night of May 15. According to timeanddate.com, in New Mexico, a partial eclipse will start at 8:27 p.m. with the total eclipse beginning at 9.29 p.m.

The second total lunar eclipse will be visible in New Mexico, weather permitting, will be on November 8. It will begin at 1:02 a.m. with a maximum eclipse at 3:59 a.m., according to timeanddate.com.

Supermoons

FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2016 file photo, evergreen trees are silhouetted on the mountain top as a supermoon rises over over the Dark Sky Community of Summit Sky Ranch in Silverthorne, Colo., Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. A supermoon will rise in the sky Tuesday evening, April 7, 2020, looking to be the biggest and brightest of the year. Not only will the moon be closer to Earth than usual, it will also be a full moon. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

There are two supermoons in 2022. A supermoon is a full moon that appears larger than a typical full moon due to it being closer to the Earth, according to the Almanac. The two supermoons will take place in back-to-back months:

“Full Strawberry Moon” – June 14

“Full Buck Moon” – July 13

Meteor Showers

Here is the list of meteor showers to watch for in 2022:

Lyrid – Peak: Apr. 21-22

Eta Aquarid – Peak: May 4-5

Delta Aquarid – Peak: July 28-29

Perseid – Peak: Aug. 11-12

Draconid – Peak: Oct. 8-10

Orionid – Oct. 20-21

Northern Taurid – Nov. 11-12

Leonid – Nov. 16-17

Andromedid – Nov. 25-27

Geminid – Dec. 13-14

Ursid – Dec. 21-22

Equinoxes and Sostices

Equinoxes signal when the Earth’s axis is tilted neither away from nor toward the sun, which means that all latitudes receive equal amounts of light and darkness, according to the National Weather Service. Solstices occur when the Earth’s tilt is most toward the sun.

Equinoxes signal the introduction of spring and fall. Solstices signal the introduction of summer and winter. 2022’s equinoxes and solstices: