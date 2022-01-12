Look up New Mexico: These are the best stargazing events of 2022

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – From meteor showers to supermoons, there are some astronomical events happening in 2022. Below is a list of a few celestial events to mark on your calendars.
Total Lunar Eclipse
New Mexico’s position in the northern hemisphere of the globe allows it to be central for many astronomical events. In 2022, two total lunar eclipses will be visible for New Mexicans, weather permitting.
The first total lunar eclipse will take place on the night of May 15. According to timeanddate.com, in New Mexico, a partial eclipse will start at 8:27 p.m. with the total eclipse beginning at 9.29 p.m.
The second total lunar eclipse will be visible in New Mexico, weather permitting, will be on November 8. It will begin at 1:02 a.m. with a maximum eclipse at 3:59 a.m., according to timeanddate.com.
Supermoons
There are two supermoons in 2022. A supermoon is a full moon that appears larger than a typical full moon due to it being closer to the Earth, according to the Almanac. The two supermoons will take place in back-to-back months:
- “Full Strawberry Moon” – June 14
- “Full Buck Moon” – July 13
Meteor Showers
Here is the list of meteor showers to watch for in 2022:
- Lyrid – Peak: Apr. 21-22
- Eta Aquarid – Peak: May 4-5
- Delta Aquarid – Peak: July 28-29
- Perseid – Peak: Aug. 11-12
- Draconid – Peak: Oct. 8-10
- Orionid – Oct. 20-21
- Northern Taurid – Nov. 11-12
- Leonid – Nov. 16-17
- Andromedid – Nov. 25-27
- Geminid – Dec. 13-14
- Ursid – Dec. 21-22
Equinoxes and Sostices
Equinoxes signal when the Earth’s axis is tilted neither away from nor toward the sun, which means that all latitudes receive equal amounts of light and darkness, according to the National Weather Service. Solstices occur when the Earth’s tilt is most toward the sun.
Equinoxes signal the introduction of spring and fall. Solstices signal the introduction of summer and winter. 2022’s equinoxes and solstices:
- Vernal Equinox: March 20
- Summer Solstice: June 21
- Atumnal Equinox: Sept. 22
- Winter Solstice: December 21