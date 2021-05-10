LANL scientists explain why sounds sound different on Mars

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – What would a person’s voice sound like on another planet? Scientists at Los Alamos National Lab recently got to find out.
“Sounds sound different on Mars,” said planetary scientist Nina Lanza. “The air on Mars is really different than the air on earth, so it vibrates really differently. The air on Mars is a lot less dense and it’s made entirely of carbon dioxide.”
The SuperCam onboard the Mars rover Perseverance has a microphone, which has been used to record wind and the rover moving around. But Lanza also got to hear her own voice projected on the red planet. The SuperCam was developed at Los Alamos.