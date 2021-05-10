LANL scientists explain why sounds sound different on Mars

FILE – This illustration made available by NASA depicts the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars which was attached to the bottom of the Perseverance rover, background left. It will be the first aircraft to attempt controlled flight on another planet. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – What would a person’s voice sound like on another planet? Scientists at Los Alamos National Lab recently got to find out.

“Sounds sound different on Mars,” said planetary scientist Nina Lanza. “The air on Mars is really different than the air on earth, so it vibrates really differently. The air on Mars is a lot less dense and it’s made entirely of carbon dioxide.”

The SuperCam onboard the Mars rover Perseverance has a microphone, which has been used to record wind and the rover moving around. But Lanza also got to hear her own voice projected on the red planet. The SuperCam was developed at Los Alamos.