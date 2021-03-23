LANL scientist studies sounds on Mars

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A scientist from Los Alamos National Lab is studying sounds on Mars. Sound is recorded through the super cam on Mars Rover Perseverance. Roger Wiens’ job is to investigate those sounds at the lab. Through the Super Cam, they can listen to the sound of the wind, the rover moving, and the sound of a laser being fired at rocks.

That simple sound tells Wiens a lot about the Red Planet that was previously unknown. “That light that we get back from these laser techniques tells us a lot about the property of rocks. Their chemistry their mineral properties, and a lot of times their hardness and potentially whether they have weathering coatings on them,” said Wiens. He led the development of the Super Cam. He says this marks the first time we’ve heard sounds from Mars.