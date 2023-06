ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Space Force may be setting up shop in New Mexico. The Air Force has picked Kirtland Air Force Base as a preferred location for Space Delta 11, a mission under the Space Force Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM).

The Department of the Air Force will do an environmental impact analysis on the base before making its final decision. If approved, the mission would get going sometime in 2024.