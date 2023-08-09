TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Virgin Galactic is set to launch its first space tourists into weightlessness Wednesday. The spaceflight will take off from Spaceport America in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico at 9 a.m. MT, depending on weather and technical checks.

Anastasia Mayers, Jon Goodwin and Keisha Schahaff will head to space on Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity. (Credit: Virgin Galactic)

The Galactic 02 mission will be live-streamed on Virgin Galactic’s website virgingalactic.com. Those who want to watch the flight in-person can do so near Spaceport America. There is a viewing area located adjacent to Spaceport America’s security gates. It is a dirt lot area right up against the replica of Virgin Galactic’s ship, according to Charlie Hurley, Spaceport America’s public information officer.

“Another good spot for public viewing is on the surrounding county roads which run adjacent to the site itself,” said Hurley.

The space tourists that will be on board the VSS Unity are Jon Goodwin, 80, Keisha Schahaff, 46, and her daughter Anastasia Mayers, 18. Crew members include lead astronaut instructor Beth Moses, and pilots, CJ Sturckow, Kelly Latimer, and Nicola Pecile.

Goodwin will be the first Olympian to travel to space. Schahaff and Mayers will become the first mother and daughter to travel to space together. The duo won a contest to get their tickets to space.

Thursday’s spaceflight will be the company’s third flight of 2023. Virgin Galactic expects to launch at least five more spaceflights in 2023. Private flights cost around $450,000.