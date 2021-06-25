FAA approves full commercial launch license for Virgin Galactic allowing customers in space

VSS Unity in space over New Mexico on May 22, 2021. (courtesy Virgin Galactic)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Federal Aviation Administration has updated Virgin Galactic’s current commercial space transportation operator license to allow the company to fly customers to space. This marks the first time the FAA has licensed a spaceline to fly customers.

Virgin Galactic reports in a press release that it has also completed a review of data from its test flight on May 22 and has confirmed the flight performed well against all objectives. The VMS Eve and VSS Unity test flight was Virgin Galactic’s third crewed spaceflight and the first from Spaceport America located in New Mexico.

Following the completion of the May flight, the company will prepare for their three remaining test flights.

The company states that the flight achieved a speed of Mach 3 and reached space at the altitude of 55.5 miles. Following a review of the flight’s data, Virgin Galactic confirmed the following:

A test of the spaceship’s horizontal stabilizers and flight controls reportedly demonstrated strong performance and allow for finer pilot control. The systems will be used in future spaceships in the fleet.

Cabin environment data was in order as predicted.

The flight carried three revenue-generating research experiments successfully. These experiments tested microgravity technologies as part of NASA’s Flight Opportunities Program.