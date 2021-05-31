Española chile seeds headed to International Space Station

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico chile will be going where no chile has gone before – space. A NASA team that studies growing plants in space is sending Española chile seeds to the International Space Station.

That team includes Jacob Torres who is from New Mexico. The chile will be aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket when it launches on Thursday, June 3 as part of a supply mission. KRQE News 13 will be following the launch as it happens.