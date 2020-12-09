Elimination of Vandenberg for Space Command HQ questioned

U.S. Air Force Space Command Gen. John “Jay” Raymond stands next to the flag of the newly established U.S. Space Command, the sixth national armed service, in the Rose Garden at the White House August 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. Citing potential threats from China and Russia and the nation’s reliance on satellites for defense operations, Trump said the U.S. needs to launch a ‘space force.’ Raymond will serve as the first head of Space Command, which will have 87 active units handling operations such as missile warning, satellite surveillance, space control and space support. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Santa Barbara Congressman Salud Carbajal want to know why California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base was excluded from the list of finalists for U.S. Space Command headquarters. Feinstein and Carbajal asked for information about the evaluation in a letter Tuesday to the secretary of the Air Force. The letter states that in 2019 Vandenberg and sites in Alabama and Colorado were selected as finalists. But protests led to a new evaluation that eliminated Vandenberg and added bases in Texas, Florida, New Mexico, and Nebraska.

The letter also says Vandenberg’s existing space-related missions and assets, and its proximity to the Space and Missile Systems Center at Los Angeles Air Force Base, offer unparalleled advantages.

