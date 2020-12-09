Elimination of Vandenberg for Space Command HQ questioned

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Santa Barbara Congressman Salud Carbajal want to know why California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base was excluded from the list of finalists for U.S. Space Command headquarters. Feinstein and Carbajal asked for information about the evaluation in a letter Tuesday to the secretary of the Air Force. The letter states that in 2019 Vandenberg and sites in Alabama and Colorado were selected as finalists. But protests led to a new evaluation that eliminated Vandenberg and added bases in Texas, Florida, New Mexico, and Nebraska.
The letter also says Vandenberg’s existing space-related missions and assets, and its proximity to the Space and Missile Systems Center at Los Angeles Air Force Base, offer unparalleled advantages.
