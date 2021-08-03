Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft expected to launch Tuesday

NATIONAL (KRQE) – Weather permitting, Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is expected to launch to space Tuesday, August 3, according to NASA. After a delay from its initially scheduled launch on Friday, July 30, Boeing’s Starliner is expected to launch at 11:20 a.m.

It will launch on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. NASA says after 30 minutes after launch, the spacecraft will perform its orbital insertion burn to begin its daylong trip to the space station. It’s also scheduled to dock at the space station at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday, August 4.

NASA reports that the spacecraft will be carrying more than 400 pounds of cargo and supplies to the space station. They say it will then return to Earth with more than 550 pounds of cargo and land in the desert in the western United States.

Boeing’s Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) will be the second uncrewed flight for Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, according to NASA. The launch comes after Starliner software errors derailed a 2019 flight.