WHITE SANDS, N.M. (KRQE) – People in southern New Mexico may get a chance to see Boeing’s Starliner capsule on its way back to back to Earth Wednesday, as the capsule is slated to land at the White Sands Missile Range. According to a NASA blog post, the space agency and Boeing are targeting a 6:49 p.m. MDT landing at White Sands, ending a six-day mission for the next generation capsule.

At 12:36 p.m. MDT, the capsule successfully undocked from the International Space Station. NASA is expected to continue livestream coverage of the capsule’s return to earth starting around 4:05 p.m MDT.

The conclusion of the test mission will mark a milestone for Boeing, as it seeks to provide a second fully-functional crew system for NASA to fly crewed missions to and from the space station. Following the retirement of NASA’s Space Shuttle program in 2011, SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft is currently the United States’ only option for carrying humans to space.

The latest six-day mission is the second uncrewed test mission Boeing’s Starliner. In the latest mission, the capsule sought to test “end-to-end capabilities of the Starliner system,” according to NASA.

The capsule is returning to Earth from the International Space Station with 600 pounds of cargo, including a Nitrogen Oxygen Recharge System with reusable tanks that can be filled with breathable air for station crew members. No crew members will be on board the capsule as it returns Wednesday.

Boeing designed and built the Starliner, in part, with the ability carry seven passengers, or a mix of crew and cargo, for missions to low-Earth orbit. According to the U.S. Army, this is the second landing of the Starliner spacecraft on White Sands, following the first in December 2019.

If NASA aborts the mission Wednesday, the agency is expected to target a backup White Sands opportunity on Friday, May 27.