‘Best meteor shower of the year’ will peak this weekend

by: Darcie Loreno (WJW) and Nexstar Media Wire

What could be one of the best meteor showers of 2020 is happening this weekend. NASA reports the Geminid meteor shower occurs between Dec. 4 to Dec. 17 every year, with the best nights for viewing on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14.

NASA reports that the peak will happen the night of Dec. 13 into the morning of Dec. 14. Those in the Northern Hemisphere should have a good view all night, with the peak around 2 a.m. Sunday. Observers can expect to see close to 60 meteors per hour, according to NASA.

The meteor rate this year is expected to be even better than normal, NASA reports, because its peak overlaps with a nearly new moon. That means darker skies and no moonlight: prime viewing conditions. Some activity will be visible in the days before and after.

The meteor shower happens when the Earth passes through trails of dust. Those trails of dust then burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere, creating the meteor shower. AccuWeatherAstronomy also has a list of several other astronomy events left this year:

