Air Force Research Lab awards $1B contract for space-related technology

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Air Force Research Laboratory awarded its largest-ever contract for space-related technology to a Utah company. The contract worth up to $1 billion was awarded to Utah State University Space Dynamics Laboratory.
Scientists at Utah State will conduct engineering and research with the money. The Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland develops technologies for laser and laser-owned weapons. According to a news release, other areas of research include the following:
- Space-related Sensor Systems
- Space-cyberspace and Information Related Capabilities
- Nuclear-Related Science & Technology Deterrence Operations
- Advanced Satellite Navigation and Global Positioning Systems (GPS) Technology
- Precision Quantum and Photonic Sensors
- Space Environment Exploitation and Mitigation
- Small Satellite Portfolio
- Distributed RF Sensing
For more information, visit afresearchlab.com/news/afrl-awards-record-breaking-1b-contract-to-space-dynamics-laboratory.