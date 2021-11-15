Air Force Research Lab awards $1B contract for space-related technology

The AFRL Cislunar Highway Patrol System is one of many programs that will benefit from a more rapid contracting vehicle, to advance space research and development. (AFRL graphic) | Courtesy Air Force Research Laboratory

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Air Force Research Laboratory awarded its largest-ever contract for space-related technology to a Utah company. The contract worth up to $1 billion was awarded to Utah State University Space Dynamics Laboratory.

Scientists at Utah State will conduct engineering and research with the money. The Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland develops technologies for laser and laser-owned weapons. According to a news release, other areas of research include the following:

Space-related Sensor Systems

Space-cyberspace and Information Related Capabilities

Nuclear-Related Science & Technology Deterrence Operations

Advanced Satellite Navigation and Global Positioning Systems (GPS) Technology

Precision Quantum and Photonic Sensors

Space Environment Exploitation and Mitigation

Small Satellite Portfolio

Distributed RF Sensing

For more information, visit afresearchlab.com/news/afrl-awards-record-breaking-1b-contract-to-space-dynamics-laboratory.