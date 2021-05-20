AFRL unveils new space research lab

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is now home to a new space research lab. A ribbon-cutting for the Space War-Fighting Operations Research and Development or SWORD Laboratory took place on Thursday morning.

Located at Kirtland Air Force Base, the nearly $13 million lab is 26,000 square feet and will house office and lab space for 65 scientists, engineers, and other employees that make up the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory’s space control branch.

The AFRL team does research and development projects on advanced space war-fighting capabilities.