AFRL detects moon around asteroid with smallest telescope yet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Scientists at the Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base have detected a moon orbiting an asteroid with the smallest telescope they’ve ever used. AFRL reports that on Nov. 29, 202, a Starfire Optical Range telescope recorded an image of asteroid Kalliope and its moon Linus.

The telescope used was only 1.5 meters in diameter. AFRL reports that typically, larger eight to ten-meter diameter telescopes such as those on mountaintops in Hawaii or Chile are used to view asteroids that are faint to begin with and their moons are even fainter. In a news release, AFRL states that detecting asteroids requires large telescopes since faintness limits are proportional to telescope mirror area and resolution is proportional to telescope diameter.

Researchers with AFRL explain that in all instances, adaptive optics (AO) is required to defeat the turbulence of the atmosphere by making the point sources or stars much smaller and brighter.

The asteroid Kalliope is in the Main Belt of asteroids between Mars and Jupiter. It is about 161 kilometers in diameter while its moon Linus is one of two known to orbit Kalliope.

Linus was discovered in 2010 with the Keck 10-meter telescope on Mauna Kea, Hawaii, and is about 35 km in diameter. Linus orbits Kalliope at a distance of 1,100 km in 3.6 days.

  • AFRL’s 3.5 meter telescope on Kirtland AFB, N.M. uses its laser to produce a guide star for a reference for adaptive optics, and previously held the record for the smallest telescope to image an asteroid’s satellite. The larger of the two domes to its left houses the 1.5 meter telescope, which now holds the record, without using a laser. (U.S. Air Force photo/Robert Fugate)
  • Kalliope (the large red dot), Linus (small dot), and Linus’ orbit are shown over the Four Corners region of the Southwest U.S. (Drawing/Jack Drummond)
  • At left is an unprocessed image of the asteroid Kalliope with its satellite Linus not easily visible. At right, after fitting Kalliope as a Lorentzian and subtracting the model, Linus shows up in the residuals as a bright spot below where Kalliope was before subtraction. North is up and East is to the left. The scale in km is at the distance of the asteroid. (Image/Starfire Optical Range)
  • Air Force Research Laboratory senior engineer Dr. Odell Reynolds with AFRL’s Starfire Optical Range telescopes in the background. Odell recorded an image of the asteroid Kalliope and its natural satellite Linus, using AFRL’s1.5 meter telescope – a surprising achievement based on the small diameter of the telescope. (U.S. Air Force photo/Benjamin Herrera)

