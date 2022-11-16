ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque-based aerospace company was involved in the most powerful rocket launch in NASA history.

More than 30 employees with Metis Technology Solutions worked with NASA on the Artemis 1 launch. They were in three different states including Florida, where the launch happened.

Employees were involved in safety inspections, communications, and mission support. While the launch was delayed several times, Metis Vice President Brian Eslinger said it was a success.

The company said personnel will continue to work with NASA throughout its planned return to the moon in 2025.