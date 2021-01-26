3 designs left in competition for NASA mission badge

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Teens in New Mexico are competing in designing the next mission badge taht will launch into space and will feature a New Mexico chile. The design has gone through many layers as the students follow specific requirements by NASA.

They had to find a way to blend space, a chile, and the New Mexico state flag symbol. Now only three designs are left in the running.

For one designer, she says the project gave her the courage to follow passion for art. “In the beginning, I was so nervous and I was like I don’t know, maybe this job’s not for me and it kinda boosted my confidence they were like ‘you can do this it’s going to be good for you'”, said artist Briana Archuleta.

Archuleta says the winner will receive a scholarship. She says if her design wins, she plans on using the scholarship to get a degree in the arts once she graduates high school.