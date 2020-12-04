Space News

More Space News Headlines

Technology

More Technology Headlines

News Resources

More News Resources Headlines

Albuquerque News

More Albuquerque News Headlines

New Mexico

More New Mexico Headlines

National

More National Headlines

World

More World Headlines

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery