Southeast Albuquerque SWAT situation leads to suspect’s arrest

A suspect is now in custody after an early Friday morning SWAT call in southeast Albuquerque.

Several streets were reopened after authorities located a suspect accused of shooting another man.

Friday morning officers were dispatched to a shooting. Upon arriving, officers located Donald Waits who had gunshot wounds on both of his hands.

Waits told officers he and his friend Benjamin Marquez were on drugs when Benjamin allegedly became paranoid and enraged. Police say Marquez then pulled out a gun and pointed it at Waits’ head.

Waits allegedly ducked and raised his hands as Marquez shot, which resulted in the wounds on his hands.

Authorities say Waits then fled the residence and contacted police, giving them the address of the house he had just fled.

Officials were able to locate the address of 341 Dallas St SE #4 where the suspect identified himself as Benjamin Marquez.

Investigators say Marquez admitted to shooting someone but refused to leave the residence.

APD has confirmed Marquez had an outstanding felony warrant.

Upon the SWAT team’s arrival, authorities were able to take Marquez into custody.