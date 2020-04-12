Some doctors moving away from ventilators for virus patients

A ventilator is displayed during a news conference at the New York City Emergency Management Warehouse where 400 ventilators have arrived and will be distributed. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) – Health officials around the world are pushing to get more ventilators to treat coronavirus patients, but some doctors actually are moving away from using the machines.

The reason is that some hospitals have reported unusually high death rates for coronavirus patients on ventilators.

Also, some doctors worry that the machines could be harming certain patients.

Generally speaking, 40% to 50% of patients with severe respiratory distress die while on ventilators.

But as many as 85% of the coronavirus patients placed on the machines within New York City’s public hospital system have died.

