ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball hosted their first game in the Pit on Saturday afternoon, taking on CSU Pueblo in an Exhibition. The Lobos jumped out early and finished off a comfortable 85-53 victory inside the Pit.

Once again, UNM’s guards would stand out on the floor, as Jaelen House, Jamal Mashburn, and freshman Donovan Dent all finished with double-digit scoring. House led the way in the point department on Saturday, putting up a game high of 20 points while going 4-5 from three-point range. Mashburn clocked less time than House and finished with 11 points in 18 minutes. Newcomer Donovan Dent showcased his ability to drive to the rim, as he finished with 16 points.

The newly added big men definitely had a presence in this game, with Josiah Allick finishing with 10 points and Morris Udeze with 9 points. Udeze also finished with a game high of 7 rebounds.

UNM will now gear up for their season opener against Southern Utah, that game will be played inside the Pit on Monday, November 7th at 7pm.