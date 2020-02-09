Soldier kills 26 in bloodiest shooting spree in Thailand

People who were able to get out of Terminal 21 Korat mall walk outside the building in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. A soldier who holed up in a popular shopping mall in northeastern Thailand shot multiple people on Saturday, killing at least 20 and injuring 31 others, officials said. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand (AP) – Thailand’s prime minister says 27 people are dead, including the gunman who went on the bloodiest shooting spree in the country’s history.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters that another 57 people have been wounded in the 16-hour rampage in Nakhon Ratchasima, a hub for Thailand’s relatively poorer and rural northeastern region.

Authorities say a soldier angry over a financial dispute was behind the killings.

Sgt. Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma was fatally shot Sunday morning in a busy shopping mall where he was holed up overnight.

Video taken outside the mall showed people diving for cover as shots rang out mid-afternoon Saturday.

Many were killed outside the mall, some in cars, others while walking.