Solar power partnership aims to boost renewable energy

PNM, the City of Albuquerque, and the Jicarilla Apache Nation are teaming up to increase the use of solar power.

Together, they will build a 500-acre lot of solar panels on the reservation. Energy generated on Jicarilla land will help the city reach its goal of 100% renewable energy by 2025, by boosting the current usage to 63%.

“We believe that within five years we can to 100% renewable, which will make us the largest city in America with that tag,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

PNM is now soliciting other lands owners for similar opportunities.