Solar hot air balloon team attempts world record

An attempt to break a Guinness World Record happened Wednesday morning at Balloon Fiesta Park. A team of scientists launched an unmanned hot air balloon using only solar power.

The flight is part of a Balloon Museum project highlighting the importance of solar ballooning. The goal was to get the balloon as high as they could, qualifying it as the highest hot air balloon flight as well as the highest solar balloon flight.

“We have to get to between 75 and 100,000 above sea level,” said science engineer Branden Christensen.

Unfortunately, scientists say around 9 a.m. and at about 25,000 feet, something went wrong and the balloon started descending. The team says they will be back out again next year to try again.

