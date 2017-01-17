Social Hub: 2017 Legislative Session Day 1

by: Chelo Rivera

Posted:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The halls of the Roundhouse will soon be filled again as lawmakers return for the start of the 2017 legislative session. The gavel drops at noon Tuesday with the governor’s State of the State address. KRQE News 13 has a crew at the Roundhouse and will stream the Governor’s address. Watch live here »

