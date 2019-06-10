Slow Roll 505 family-friendly bike ride in Barelas

Slow Roll 505 is set to have another family-friendly bike ride and this time it will take place in Barelas.

People interested in the event should bring a bike, helmet, water and friends. Organizers of the event say it’s a way to promote active lifestyles while connecting the community.

The Detroit-based initiative kicked off in the Duke City in May. To participate in Slow Roll 505 rides, register here. Slow Roll 505 has more rides planned around the Metro throughout the summer. For details, click here.

The Slow Roll 505 membership is free.