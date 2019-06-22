Slain Sacramento police officer ambushed

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. (AP) Sacramento police say a rookie officer who died during a domestic violence call was ambushed by a gunman and had no chance of surviving her wounds.

Chief Daniel Hahn gave a news conference late Friday night during which he released police body-camera footage of the confrontation with a heavily-armed gunman Wednesday night who killed 26-year-old Tara O’Sullivan.

The department has faced criticism because it took officers 45 minutes to rescue the wounded officer, who died at a hospital.

Adel Sambrano Ramos was charged Friday.

Hahn said the attacker placed four weapons in different rooms of his house and shot them at officers who knocked on his door. The shooting continued for hours.

Hahn says officers couldn’t immediately rescue O’Sullivan because the high-powered bullets could have punctured their protective vests, wounding or killing them.