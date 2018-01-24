Sister: Nehemiah Griego is a danger to society, and to our family

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nehemiah Griego was just 15 years old when he murdered his family, including his two younger sisters and a brother.

He could be back out on the streets in two months when he turns 21, but Wednesday, the New Mexico Attorney General made his case for why Griego should stay behind bars.

There was a full courtroom Wednesday as both sides argued over the killer’s future. Even his family members say he’s not ready to be back out in society.

“It’s really surreal just to be here. It’s a lot of feelings, a lot of emotions. The five-year anniversary was a few days ago, so it’s a lot,” Vanessa Lightbourne, Griego’s older sister, said.

It’s not easy for Vanessa Lightbourne to be back in New Mexico. Her younger brother, Nehemiah Griego, shot and killed their parents and three young siblings in 2013 at the family’s South Valley home because he thought his mom was too strict.

“You know he murdered five people and for him to do that, I don’t think anybody can come back from that,” Griego’s sister said.

Griego faced up to 120 years for the murders, but a judge decided to sentence him as a juvenile, meaning he’s supposed to get out of juvenile jail on March 20 when he turns 21. However, his big sister says he’s not ready.

“Just some of the things he told me when I would visit him in jail, and the reason I stopped talking to him was some of the things he said that were not right,” she said.

Attorney General Hector Balderas is now appealing the decision to let Nehemiah Griego out in March.

“The District Attorney’s office should have never pled this case down from first degree, down to second-degree murder,” Balderas said.

At the Court of Appeals Wednesday, the state and defense argued their cases, with the state quoting expert opinions from past hearings.

“The fact that Nehemiah killed his own family reflects just how detached, callous and brutal he is capable of being,” attorney John Woykovsky said.

“It was a horrible crime, he used more than one gun, but everyone agreed that he was still rehabilitatable,” defense attorney Theodosia Johnson argued.

Still, the judge had some questions over whether or not experts believed Griego would be fully rehabilitated by his 21st birthday.

“There is dramatic need for additional treatment in this case,” Balderas said.

Griego’s sister agrees.

“I personally would like him to stay behind bars. I think he is a danger to society and he’s a danger to our family,” she said.

There is no timeline for the appellate judges to make their decision if the case should be referred back to Children’s Court, but the AG’s office has asked them to come up with a decision before Griego turns 21.

The panel of judges which included Judge Stephen French, Judge Henry Bohnhoff and Judge Emil Kiehne, were not able to hear any testimony from the family about their concerns. The AG’s office says that evidence is not admissible during the appeal process.

