ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Dream Team is a youth-led organization fighting for immigrant rights throughout the state. They turned their offices into a haunted house yesterday to raise money for the association.

It was their first-ever event in their new Downtown Albuquerque location. Dozens of people showed up to support their cause and get a good fright as spooky season is underway!