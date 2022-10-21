ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Dream Team is a youth-led organization fighting for immigrant rights throughout the state. They turned their offices into a haunted house yesterday to raise money for the association.
It was their first-ever event in their new Downtown Albuquerque location. Dozens of people showed up to support their cause and get a good fright as spooky season is underway!