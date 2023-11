ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition Wednesday morning.

Police say officers were called to the area o f Chico Rd. and Wisconsin St. around 4 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting. APD says officers arrived on scene and found one person suffering from injuries. That person was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition. No other details are available.