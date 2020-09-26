‘Sexy COVID’ costumes won’t be made by costume maker Yandy for Halloween 2020

Halloween costumes inspired by Netflix’s hit true crime series “Tiger King” will be released this year (Courtesy of Yandy)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “I don’t think there’s anything sexy about it,” the VP of merchandising for costume company Yandy — known for its suggestive costumes — told Business Insider this week.

Despite the company previously making scintillating costumes for 2017’s “Fake News” and it’s hugely controversial ‘sexy “Handmaid’s Tale” costume in 2018, the company says a racy COVID-19 costume goes too far.

While the pandemic will continue into the fall season, Americans are still looking for ways to celebrate Halloween safely.

Yandy says it’s launched over 500 costumes and experienced sales growth, despite only 22% of 7,644 people telling the National Retail Federation they plan to attend a Halloween party.

The company says it predicts people are buying sexy costumes for virtual at-home gatherings and smaller celebrations. Obviously, social media posts factor in as a way of showing off costumes from a safe distance.

Also in-demand? Costumes exclusively for bedroom activities.

“We do have costumes that you can wear to parties, but we also have a very large collection of bedroom costumes, where you can kind of spice up your love life at night,” Yandy co-CEO Aras Koktas told Business Insider.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance against door-to-door trick-or-treating this year.

“Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses,” the CDC said. “There are several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween. If you may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters.”

The CDC says the public should avoid the following “higher-risk activities”: