Sewer collapses in southeast Albuquerque, shuts down Broadway at Woodward

A major sewer line break left a huge hole on a busy Albuquerque street.

Albuquerque has seen it again and again over the years, but the Water Authority hopes to see it less and less in years to come.

“That line’s probably between 50 and 60 years old, so it’s an aging line. We’ve had issues out there before,” said David Morris with the Water Authority.

Late Monday night, a sewer collapsed on South Broadway at Woodward.

“Backup and an overflow, some sewage escaped and got into the street and some neighboring properties,” said Morris. “We have a plan for addressing it, but it’s going to be decades long, in addressing the infrastructure backlog.”

Morris said the focus now is catching up on the backlog of vulnerable sewer lines.

According to the sewer pipe map, hundreds of lines are at risk of failing. The red spots on the map are all immediate concerns.

Now, the Water Authority has the money to start attacking that map.

“There have been a number of rate increases, dedicated to infrastructure rehabilitation, so we’re ramping up our spending gradually over time,” said Morris.

Right now, the Water Authority has about $65 million a year to spend on repairs. Ten years ago, it was $40 million.

Morris says the high-priority sewer line replacements still wont’ happen overnight.

“Even if they’re at the top of the list, we may not even get to them before they fail because we only have so much money to spend,” Morris said.

The city-council Water Authority has a similar backlog of water lines that need replacing. The agency is using about half its repair budget to upgrade its sewage and water plants.