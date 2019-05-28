Series gives New Mexican a platform to share their voice

New Mexico is made up of diverse people from locals to transplants, and to highlight our state and it’s people, an organization wants New Mexicans to share their stories.

It’s a spin-off of the well-known ‘Humans of New York’ series, but instead, they’re featuring New Mexicans, giving locals a voice. “I love living here, I’ve been here my whole life,” said Albuquerque local Junior Padilla.

If you meet someone from New Mexico, they’ll be sure to tell you how proud they are to be a New Mexican. Our state has many good qualities. “The food, there’s a lot of good chile here,” said Padilla. “Lots of historical spots you could visit in the mountains.”

And it has its issues too. “The crime problem here is unfortunately really bad,” said Albuquerque local Rick Reed.

But to share both the good and the bad, one group is giving New Mexicans a voice. “We try to capture the story of everyday man and woman Nuevo Mexicanos,” said Humans of New Mexico co-founder Rafael Martinez.

It’s called ‘Humans of New Mexico’ and it’s similar to the hit project ‘Humans of New York,’ giving New Yorkers a platform to share anything they want. “It was an inspiration, however, ours is a little bit more extensive, much more oral history based,” said Martinez.

“That sounds really cool,” said local Michael Rodriguez. “It’s a wonderful place to be here, everybody has a unique story to tell.”

Regular New Mexicans like Jake Foreman, Mercedez Holtry, even Don Shrader, have contributed to the project, sharing everything from tensions on tribal land to childhood stories and even art. No topic is off limits.

“But I chose to do something different, I chose to heal. I chose to stop drinking and I chose to get into my passions: bicycling, gardening and art,” said Albuquerque local Jake Foreman in the project’s video.

“I can remember sitting in a classroom and having a teacher tell me, like, my poem isn’t an A+ poem because it’s too Burqueno,” said Mercedez Holtry in an audio segment for the project. “It’s too Mexican, it’s too Spanish, it’s too hip hop and coming to a community where all of that is embraced.”

Giving voices to ordinary people sharing extraordinary stories. “The highlight with the project is being able to highlight the greatness that does exist here in New Mexico,” said Martinez.

“We have a wealth of knowledge, a wealth of creativity, a wealth of history, a wealth of culture,” said Foreman in the project’s video.

The project has been around for a few years, but recently went on hold. The group behind it is looking for easier ways to share stories weekly.

If you want to be part of the Humans of New Mexico series or if you want to nominate someone, click here.