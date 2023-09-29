NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Can a TV show help teach parents in New Mexico how to be better parents? That’s the goal of a new, ‘The Early Show with Alax’, show that has already reached thousands, with video streams now in the millions.

Blue, fuzzy, and focused on the families of New Mexico, Alax the Alien has helped thousands of parents in the state.

“We see that there’s a lot of excitement around this way to be very family centered in our approach to building an early childhood system in New Mexico,” Cabinet Secretary of the Early Childhood Education and Care Department, Elizabeth Groginsky.

‘The Early Show with Alax’ is the product of the early childhood education and care department.

The episodes help parents navigate parenthood and point them to services to help raise their “tiny humans” with a fun pal kids can enjoy too.

The program just finished its first season with 6 episodes, teaching parents about play, nourishment, sleep, and even language.

Since Alax’s debut, the show has had 5.6 million views and 20,000 subscribers to the program’s YouTube page. “I’ll be at a restaurant, and I’ll hear I see a parent. And they’ll know that we’re with the early childhood education and care department and their children will light up when they talk about Alex.”

The state says the show is also driving more parents to use its services, like daycare and summer food programs. That will help with the state’s overall goal to go from last in child welfare to first.

“We know that when we build a system that works for families and young children, we’re going to see New Mexico just climbing out of that 50th place and climbing into those higher numbers and really improving the outcomes. And so families are their child’s first and most important teacher, parents, grandparents, extended family.”

As for the future of Alax, fans, and families can expect a new season which is currently in development. The 2nd season will continue to highlight key state services while also tackling topics like fathers in children’s lives. “Whatever we can do as a department to give them the resources and the information in ways that are accessible and easy to retrieve so that they can do the good work they’re doing every day to support their families. That’s what our department is about in this administration.”

‘The Early Show with Alax’ season two is scheduled to be released in late October after Balloon Fiesta. If you would like more information on ‘The Early Show with Alax’ and the services the show talks about, we have a link to that here.