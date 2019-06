The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Gabriel Cortez has been found safe. The sheriff’s office did not say where Cortez was found.

Deputies say Cortez was last seen in the area of Blake Road and Coors wearing black shorts, a light blue shirt with cut off sleeves and a baseball hat on Monday. He is 5-foot-11 with brown hair and brown eyes. He is also considered to be an endangered missing person.