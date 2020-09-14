Santa Fe Railyard expects to open new businesses amid pandemic

SANTA FE, NM (KRQE) — The popular Santa Fe Railyard is planning to open new businesses at a time when many are struggling to stay afloat and they’re filling one storefront that’s been sitting empty for years.

Officials with the popular tourist destination said they are looking forward to what’s to come, like opening new businesses like Bosque Brewing Company that will bring life back to the railyard.

“Opening this location has kind of been a ray of hope for us and we’ve been able to finally focus on that after shifting our business multiple times to focus on what we could throughout the pandemic,” said Rachel Bernal, the Director of Taproom Operations with the popular brewing company.

Bernal said they’ve been pursuing this location for the last couple years after Flying Star Cafe left back in 2015 and it’s been vacant ever since.

“We’re so excited to be in Santa Fe obviously it’s the capitol of our state, we have a following for our beer here so we’re excited to have boots on the ground and be able to connect further with the Santa Fe community,” said Bernal.

The arts district has even more revitalization plans. Officials with Santa Fe Railyard said at least six other businesses including a cafe above the brewery will be opening in the coming months.

“This hasn’t been overnight, development takes a long time and we’re really grateful and excited to have new tenants,” said Sandra Brice, the Director of Events & Marketing with Santa Fe Railyard.

Brice said they were hoping to open a handful of these businesses during the summer. But due to the pandemic they had to change their plans. Nevertheless, they’re excited to share more local businesses with the community soon.

“It’s very special, it’s not a shopping center with stores that you’re going to see at any other shopping center, it’s meant to develop slowly to support local and regional businesses,” said Brice. “And to be unique and to be not like any other place.”

Bosque Brewing plans on having a soft opening over the next few days. The official public opening is on September 18th.

The Santa Fe Railyard said the pandemic did not lead to any permanent closures.